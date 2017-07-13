London (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May has revealed she shed a "little tear" when she saw the exit poll indicating that her gamble to call a snap election had backfired in spectacular fashion.

Speaking a year to the day since becoming Prime Minister, May told the BBC she was left "devastated" by the poll -- which accurately predicted a hung parliament -- and had to be consoled by her husband, who broke the news to her on election night in June.

May's Conservative Party had its governing majority wiped out in one of the most dramatic nights in British political history. The result left her facing calls for her resignation.

"We didn't see the result that came coming," she said. "When the result came through, it was a complete shock.

"It took a few minutes for it to sort of sink in, what that was telling me. My husband gave me a hug," she added before revealing she shed a "little tear."

Read More