(CNN) A Russian military court has sentenced five Chechen men found guilty in the killing of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov to lengthy prison terms, Russian state media agency Tass reported Thursday.

Zaur Dadayev (C) is seen in court after being handed a sentence of 20 years in a high-security prison colony on Thursday.

The four accomplices -- Anzor and Shadid Gubashev, Tamerlan Eskerkhanov and Khamzat Bakhayev -- all proclaimed their innocence throughout the case.

Moscow's District Military Court also fined each man 100,000 rubles ($1,670). The trial of the five men began in October 2016, seven months after the suspects were arrested.

A Russian court last month found the five men guilty of involvement in Nemtsov's killing.

A sixth suspect wanted in connection with the murder blew himself up in a standoff with police in Chechen capital of Grozny, according to reports on state-run television at the time.

Investigators said forensic evidence found in the getaway car and telephone records linked the suspects to the crime . But the lawyer representing the five men told Tass that they will be appealing the verdict "in the coming days."

Boris Nemtsov speaks during an opposition rally in central Moscow on December 5, 2011.

Russian authorities also suspect another former Chechen military officer of being the mastermind behind the assassination. Ruslan Mukhudinov has been on an international wanted list since November 2015 and has been charged in absentia, according to Tass. A criminal case against him is being investigated separately, Tass said.

Nemtsov's family said they "will continue to seek legal action against the organizers and the individuals" in the targeted killing.

The family is unhappy with Dadaev's 20-year sentence, according to one of their lawyers, who criticized the decision not to hand him the maximum sentence of life imprisonment, Tass reported.