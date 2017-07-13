Breaking News

Shia LaBeouf 'deeply ashamed' of his behavior

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:20 AM ET, Thu July 13, 2017

Shia LaBeouf arrest video shows actor's rant
(CNN)Actor Shia LaBeouf has apologized for his behavior during his arrest over the weekend.

The "Transformers" star posted the apology on Wednesday on his official Twitter account.
"I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it," his statement read.
    LaBeouf was arrested on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia, and charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to police.
    Body camera video released by authorities showed a surly, uncooperative LaBeouf yelling profanities at police.
    In his statement the actor said, "I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint."
    "My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst," LaBeouf said. "It is a new low. A low I hope is bottom."
    "I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes," he added.