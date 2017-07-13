Shia LaBeouf 'deeply ashamed' of his behavior

Story highlights LaBeouf appears in body camera footage yelling profanities at police during an arrest

He issued an apology from his official Twitter account for his behavior

(CNN) Actor Shia LaBeouf has apologized for his behavior during his arrest over the weekend.

The "Transformers" star posted the apology on Wednesday on his official Twitter account.

"I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it," his statement read.

LaBeouf was arrested on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia, and charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to police

