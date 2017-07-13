'Game of Thrones:' The perfect pay-TV warrior?

(CNN) "Game of Thrones" might not be the best TV drama ever, although it's certainly in that conversation. In terms of representing the perfect modern pay-TV construct, though, the HBO series has that crown all to itself.

While it's difficult to concoct apples-to-apples comparisons, the closest antecedent would be "The Sopranos," which garnered huge ratings and cultural cachet during its run from 1999 to 2007.

Still, Tony and the gang didn't have dragons on their side and fill the largest hall at Comic-Con, so it's not exactly a fair fight.

In some respects, "Game of Thrones" is like any number of prestige dramas, boasting a sprawling cast and dense serialized storytelling. But the program couples those qualities with the scope of a theatrical blockbuster, a budget (according to various reports around $10 million an episode) that trounces most of what's on TV, and deep roots in the science-fiction/fantasy realm that produces the most loyal and ardent fans -- a contingent accustomed to paying a premium for products they want.

Simply put, if the goal of a pay service -- HBO, Showtime, Netflix, Starz -- is to keep people subscribing, George R.R. Martin's creation delivers on every level. That includes not only ratings that eclipse everything else on pay TV but the sheer tonnage of attention that the program generates, turning media outlets into foot soldiers in HBO's marketing campaign.

