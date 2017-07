Photos: Netflix newcomer 'Stranger Things' was among the nominees for outstanding drama series. The mystery show earned 19 total nominations. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz in 'This Is Us.' Both actors received Emmy nominations for their individual performances. The NBC tearjerker earned 11 total nominations, including one for outstanding drama.

Photos: The AMC drama 'Better Call Saul' received nine Emmy nominations, including a nod for outstanding drama.

Photos: The Netflix historical drama 'The Crown' scored 13 nominations, including one for outstanding drama.

Photos: Elisabeth Moss pictured as Offred in Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale.' The dystopian drama earned 13 Emmy nominations, including a nod for outstanding drama series.

Photos: Evan Rachel Wood stars in HBO's 'Westworld.' The show lead in total nominations with 22, including one for outstanding drama series.

Photos: Kevin Spacey in 'House of Cards.' The Netflix political drama can celebrate its six Emmy nominations, including a nod for outstanding drama.

Photos: Donald Glover stars as Earnest Marks in the FX comedy 'Atlanta.' The first-time-eligible series earned six nominations, including one for outstanding comedy.

Photos: ABC's family comedy, "black-ish' earned four Emmy nominations, including one for outstanding comedy series.

Photos: Aziz Ansari and Eric Wareheim star in 'Master of None.' The Netflix comedy earned eight Emmy nominations, including a nod for outstanding comedy.

Photos: The HBO comedy 'Silicon Valley,' starring Zach Woods, T.J. Miller, Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani and Martin Starr, earned 10 Emmy nods. The show is nominated for outstanding comedy series.

Photos: 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,' starring Ellie Kemper, scored five nominations. The Netflix series is up for outstanding comedy.

Photos: Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as politician Selina Meyer in HBO's 'Veep.' The show earned 17 nominations, including one for outstanding comedy series.