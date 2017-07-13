'Friends From College,' 'Loaded' seek laughs in bonds of friendship

(CNN) Testing friendship through the trials of adulthood -- including infidelity and sudden wealth -- is at the heart of two new series, Netflix's "Friends From College" and AMC's British import "Loaded." Both have their moments, but amid a crowded sea of premium comedy wind up feeling nearly as generic as their titles.

"Friends From College" boasts a particularly good cast, and has the more "Friends"-like feel. The show focuses on a half-dozen New York friends who met at Harvard two decades ago and have remained close -- in some cases, a little too close.

That's the show's central tension, in fact, in the form of Ethan (Keegan-Michael Key) and Sam (Annie Parisse), who have been carrying on a 20-year affair. Never mind that they're both married to other people -- her to a wealthy older chap ("Ally McBeal's" Greg Germann), him to a slightly younger former classmate (Cobie Smulders), with whom he's trying to have a baby.

The "whole friend group," to borrow a term one of them uses, spends an inordinate amount of time together, and the relationships are complicated in other ways. Literary agent Max (Fred Savage), for example, is trying to help Ethan sell a book, while Marianne (Jae Suh Park) is aware of the affair, a bit of knowledge that's eating away at her. Then there's Nick (Nat Faxon) known for his womanizing ways, the Peter Pan who won't grow up.

It's a very strong ensemble, and the writing (the show was created by husband-and-wife team Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco) yields some amusing sequences, such as scouring the mail to intercept a potentially embarrassing citation for "public fornication." But the show doesn't have much narrative momentum, which makes the eight episodes at times feel slightly disconnected, including a trip to a wedding featuring a semi-gratuitous cameo by Seth Rogen, who Stoller directed in "Neighbors" and its sequel.

