(CNN) Post-Emmy nomination headlines might be dominated by the big stories -- like the five first-time nominees in the best drama category or "Westworld" and "Saturday Night Live's" 22 nominations apiece -- but there's a lot more going on in the 65 pages of nominations than the names that were announced on Thursday morning's televised presentation.

First time nominees

"I am so incredibly honored. Thank you so much. Congratulations to all the other incredible nominees," Purser, a nominee in the outstanding guest actress in a drama category, wrote on Twitter.

"Savoring this moment," she wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of her name on the nomination list.

Also joining the first-timers club were best friends in food Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart , who were both nominated in the outstanding host category for VH1's "Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party."

And Snoop wasn't the only musician to break into the Emmy action this year.

Chance the Rapper scored a nomination for his work on outstanding original music nominee "Last Christmas," an "SNL" tune on which he's credited as Chancelor Johnathen Bennett.

"MAMA I GOT NOMINATED FOR A EMMY," he tweeted.

Overachievers

The guest actor in a comedy series category featured two actors who were nominated for multiple projects this year: Riz Ahmed ("Girls" and "Night Of") and Matthew Rhys ("Girls" and "The Americans").

Ann Dowd ("The Leftovers," "Handmaid's Tale"), Ty Burrell ("Modern Family," "Boondoggie") and Liev Schreiber is also nominated for two awards for different projects.

Schrieber is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama for Ray Donovan and another for outstanding narrator for "Muhammad Ali: Only One." In the latter category, he goes up against another dual nominee, Ewan McGregor (nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series for "Fargo" and outstanding narrator for "Wild Scotland") and Meryl Streep, who is the member of another group overachievers -- Emmy nominees who were also Oscar nominees last year.

Joining her among that crop is Ava DuVernay , who scored three Emmy nominations for "13TH," and Lin-Manuel Miranda , who is nominated for his turn as "SNL" host.

A fitting tribute

The late Carrie Fisher's name appeared three times in the list of nominations.

She was nominated in the outstanding guest actress in a comedy series category for her role in Amazon's "Catastrophe." On the show, she played Mia, the mother of Rob Delaney's character.

Fisher was flying back from London, where she was filming the show, when she suffered a fatal cardiac arrest back in December.