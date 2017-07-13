Breaking News

Emmy nominations 2017: Is your show on the list?

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:16 PM ET, Thu July 13, 2017

(CNN)The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced Thursday morning and it looks to be the year of the freshman.

Five newbies in the drama category, including "This Is Us," "Westworld," "The Handmaid's Tale," "The Crown" and "Stranger Things" will competing with "Better Call Saul" and "House of Cards."
"Atlanta," "Black-ish," "Master of None," "Modern Family," "Silicon Valley," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and "Veep" are vying for best comedy.
    Two shows with very different political themes scored multiple nominations for Emmy Awards. HBO's satirical comedy "Veep" earned 17 nominations, and the newcomer Hulu dystopian drama "The Handmaid's" tale earned 11.
    The comedy sketch series "Saturday Night Live" and the HBO drama "Westworld" both earned 22 Emmy nominations. "SNL" is now the most Emmy nominated series of all time with a total of 231 over the history of the show.
    "Veep" star Anna Chlumsky announced the nominations, along with actor Shamar Moore. The actress got a bit of a surprise when she learned that she had earned her fifth consecutive nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy.
    Here's a list of some of this year's nominees:

    Outstanding drama series

    "Better Call Saul"
    "The Crown"
    "The Handmaid's Tale"
    "House of Cards"
    "Stranger Things"
    "This Is Us"
    "Westworld"

    Outstanding comedy series

    "Atlanta"
    "Black-ish"
    "Master of None"
    "Modern Family"
    "Silicon Valley"
    "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
    "Veep"

    Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

    Sterling K. Brown
    Anthony Hopkins
    Bob Odenkirk
    Matthew Rhys
    Liev Schreiber
    Kevin Spacey
    Milo Ventimiglia

    Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

    Viola Davis
    Claire Foy
    Elisabeth Moss
    Keri Russell
    Evan Rachel Wood
    Robin Wright

    Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

    Anthony Anderson
    Aziz Ansari
    Zach Galifianakis
    Donald Glover
    William H. Macy
    Jeffrey Tambor

    Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

    Pamela Adlon
    Jane Fonda
    Allison Janney
    Ellie Kemper
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus
    Tracee Ellis Ross
    Lily Tomlin

    Outstanding limited series

    "Big Little Lies"
    "Fargo"
    "Feud: Bette and Joan"
    "The Night Of"
    "Genius"

    Outstanding lead actor in a limited series

    Riz Ahmed
    Benedict Cumberbatch
    Robert De Niro
    Ewan McGregor
    Geoffrey Rush
    John Turturro

    Outstanding lead actress in a limited series

    Carrie Coon
    Felicity Huffman
    Nicole Kidman
    Jessica Lange
    Susan Sarandon
    Reese Witherspoon

    Outstanding variety talk series

    "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"
    "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
    "The Late Late Show With James Corden"
    "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
    "Real Time With Bill Maher"

    Outstanding reality-competition program

    "The Amazing Race"
    "American Ninja Warrior"
    "Project Runway"
    "RuPaul's Drag Race"
    "Top Chef"
    "The Voice"
    Visit Emmys.com for a full list of nominations.
    The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, September 17.