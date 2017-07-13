Emmy nominations 2017: Is your show on the list?

Story highlights The Emmy nominations happened Thursday morning

Some new shows received love

(CNN) The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced Thursday morning and it looks to be the year of the freshman.

Five newbies in the drama category, including "This Is Us," "Westworld," "The Handmaid's Tale," "The Crown" and "Stranger Things" will competing with "Better Call Saul" and "House of Cards."

"Atlanta," "Black-ish," "Master of None," "Modern Family," "Silicon Valley," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and "Veep" are vying for best comedy.

Two shows with very different political themes scored multiple nominations for Emmy Awards. HBO's satirical comedy "Veep" earned 17 nominations, and the newcomer Hulu dystopian drama "The Handmaid's" tale earned 11.

The comedy sketch series "Saturday Night Live" and the HBO drama "Westworld" both earned 22 Emmy nominations. "SNL" is now the most Emmy nominated series of all time with a total of 231 over the history of the show.

