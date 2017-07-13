Emmy nominations 2017: Is your show on the list?

Story highlights
(CNN)Winter won't be coming this year to the Emmys.
That's because "Game of Thrones" premieres outside of the June-through-May eligibility window for the awards show.
But this year's drama category will still be as competitive as some of the action in Westeros.
Newbies like "This Is Us," "Westworld" and "The Handmaid's Tale" have generated buzz leading up to Thursday's nominations announcement.
There is also sure to be competition among costars.
Both Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman were hailed for their performances in HBO's "Big Little Lies," and how can voters choose when both Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon were so strong in "Feud?"
On the comedy front, "Veep" has won the past two years, but the show could be competing this year against newcomers "Atlanta" and "Insecure."
Actors Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore will present the nominations live from the Television Academy in Los Angeles.
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, September 17.