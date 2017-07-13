Emmy nominations 2017: Is your show on the list?

Story highlights The Emmy nominations happen Thursday morning

(CNN) Winter won't be coming this year to the Emmys.

That's because "Game of Thrones" premieres outside of the June-through-May eligibility window for the awards show.

But this year's drama category will still be as competitive as some of the action in Westeros.

Newbies like "This Is Us," "Westworld" and "The Handmaid's Tale" have generated buzz leading up to Thursday's nominations announcement.

There is also sure to be competition among costars.

