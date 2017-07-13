Breaking News

Emmys: What voters mostly got right -- and wrong

By Brian Lowry, CNN

Updated 2:18 PM ET, Thu July 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Netflix newcomer &#39;Stranger Things&#39; was among the nominees for outstanding drama series. The mystery show earned 19 total nominations.
Photos:
Netflix newcomer 'Stranger Things' was among the nominees for outstanding drama series. The mystery show earned 19 total nominations.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz in &#39;This Is Us.&#39; Both actors received Emmy nominations for their individual performances. The NBC tearjerker earned 11 total nominations, including one for outstanding drama.
Photos:
Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz in 'This Is Us.' Both actors received Emmy nominations for their individual performances. The NBC tearjerker earned 11 total nominations, including one for outstanding drama.
Hide Caption
2 of 14
The AMC drama &#39;Better Call Saul&#39; received nine Emmy nominations, including a nod for outstanding drama.
Photos:
The AMC drama 'Better Call Saul' received nine Emmy nominations, including a nod for outstanding drama.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
The Netflix historical drama &#39;The Crown&#39; scored 13 nominations, including one for outstanding drama.
Photos:
The Netflix historical drama 'The Crown' scored 13 nominations, including one for outstanding drama.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
Elisabeth Moss pictured as Offred in Hulu&#39;s &#39;The Handmaid&#39;s Tale.&#39; The dystopian drama earned 13 Emmy nominations, including a nod for outstanding drama series.
Photos:
Elisabeth Moss pictured as Offred in Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale.' The dystopian drama earned 13 Emmy nominations, including a nod for outstanding drama series.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
Evan Rachel Wood stars in HBO&#39;s &#39;Westworld.&#39; The show lead in total nominations with 22, including one for outstanding drama series.
Photos:
Evan Rachel Wood stars in HBO's 'Westworld.' The show lead in total nominations with 22, including one for outstanding drama series.
Hide Caption
6 of 14
Kevin Spacey in &#39;House of Cards.&#39; The Netflix political drama can celebrate its six Emmy nominations, including a nod for outstanding drama.
Photos:
Kevin Spacey in 'House of Cards.' The Netflix political drama can celebrate its six Emmy nominations, including a nod for outstanding drama.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
Donald Glover stars as Earnest Marks in the FX comedy &#39;Atlanta.&#39; The first-time-eligible series earned six nominations, including one for outstanding comedy.
Photos:
Donald Glover stars as Earnest Marks in the FX comedy 'Atlanta.' The first-time-eligible series earned six nominations, including one for outstanding comedy.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
ABC&#39;s family comedy, &quot;black-ish&#39; earned four Emmy nominations, including one for outstanding comedy series.
Photos:
ABC's family comedy, "black-ish' earned four Emmy nominations, including one for outstanding comedy series.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
Aziz Ansari and Eric Wareheim star in &#39;Master of None.&#39; The Netflix comedy earned eight Emmy nominations, including a nod for outstanding comedy.
Photos:
Aziz Ansari and Eric Wareheim star in 'Master of None.' The Netflix comedy earned eight Emmy nominations, including a nod for outstanding comedy.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
The HBO comedy &#39;Silicon Valley,&#39; starring Zach Woods, T.J. Miller, Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani and Martin Starr, earned 10 Emmy nods. The show is nominated for outstanding comedy series.
Photos:
The HBO comedy 'Silicon Valley,' starring Zach Woods, T.J. Miller, Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani and Martin Starr, earned 10 Emmy nods. The show is nominated for outstanding comedy series.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
&#39;Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,&#39; starring Ellie Kemper, scored five nominations. The Netflix series is up for outstanding comedy.
Photos:
'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,' starring Ellie Kemper, scored five nominations. The Netflix series is up for outstanding comedy.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as politician Selina Meyer in HBO&#39;s &#39;Veep.&#39; The show earned 17 nominations, including one for outstanding comedy series.
Photos:
Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as politician Selina Meyer in HBO's 'Veep.' The show earned 17 nominations, including one for outstanding comedy series.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
ABC&#39;s &#39;Modern Family&#39; is celebrating three Emmy nominations this year, including one for outstanding comedy series.
Photos:
ABC's 'Modern Family' is celebrating three Emmy nominations this year, including one for outstanding comedy series.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
Stranger Things season 2This Is Us season finale photoBetter Call Saul AMC 082014netflix the crown 1Handmaid&#39;s talewestworld evan rachel woodhouse of cards season 5 photo netflixatlanta - donald gloverblackish cast awardsseasonMaster of None Season 2silicon valley 01 awardsseasonUnbreakable Kimmy Schmidtveep season 6 photomodern family 03 awardsseason

(CNN)Fretting about Emmy "snubs" is now an annual occurrence, if a fairly misguided one. Amid such an abundance of quality TV, it's not necessarily a conscious slight if someone doesn't make the all-star team.

It's hard to quibble with the vast majority of nominees unveiled Thursday. There was practically something for everyone: HBO maintained its perennial lead as the most-nominated network (despite new players like Hulu yapping at its heels), Netflix crept up on its shoulder and NBC proved broadcasters can still play in this game, thanks largely to "This is Us" -- the first best drama candidate on a major network since 2011 -- and "Saturday Night Live," which rode Donald Trump's coattails into the cultural zeitgeist.
That said, the nominations produced some noteworthy oversights, and perhaps inevitable sins of omission. And while Emmy voters -- that is, members of the Television Academy, which select these peer-based honors -- impressively embraced the new, in places they exhibited a continued habit of voting in part based on reputation.
Related: Emmy nominations 2017: Is your show on the list?
    The process of recognizing newer shows -- often a gripe about the Emmys -- received structural assistance this year, especially in the drama category. That's because two perennial nominees -- "Game of Thrones," which missed the eligibility window; and "Downton Abbey," which finished its run-- weren't in the mix.
    Read More
    Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth in &#39;This Is Us.&#39;
    Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth in 'This Is Us.'
    As a consequence, "This is Us" was joined by HBO's "Westworld" (tied with "SNL" overall for the most nominations); Netflix's "Stranger Things" and "The Crown;" and Hulu's breakthrough "The Handmaid's Tale" in freshening up the drama category.
    FX's "The Americans," meanwhile, settled for Emmy bids for its stars, Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, while the final season of HBO's "The Leftovers" couldn't break in despite all the praise heaped on it from critics. Arguably, holdover "House of Cards" could have freed up a spot for either, or even Showtime's "Homeland" or "Billions."
    Comedy also saw its share of newcomers, including FX's "Atlanta." By joining ABC's "Black-ish" and Netflix's "Master of None," that means three series headlined by people of color -- and their stars, Donald Glover, Anthony Anderson and Aziz Ansari -- are in the running.
    Donald Glover as Earnest Marks in &#39;Atlanta.&#39;
    Donald Glover as Earnest Marks in 'Atlanta.'
    Voters also recognized the stars of two low-rated FX comedies, Pamela Adlon ("Better Things") and Zach Galifianakis ("Baskets"), shows that easily could have fallen under the radar.
    Those looking for evidence of a "Trump effect," meanwhile, should train their sights on late-night, where "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" rightfully joined the field after being left out in 2016, along with shows hosted by fellow "The Daily Show" alums John Oliver and Samantha Bee.
    &#39;Full Frontal&#39; host With Samantha Bee.
    'Full Frontal' host With Samantha Bee.
    That left Jimmy Fallon, not surprisingly, on the sidelines, suggesting this isn't the time for a vanilla-flavored monologue. But Fallon's NBC companion Seth Meyers also failed to make the cut, while Bill Maher didn't pay a price for the controversy unleashed by his use of the N-word during his HBO program.
    The most talent-loaded category could be limited series, which features HBO's "The Night Of" and "Big Little Lies," the latest season of "Fargo" and "Feud: Bette and Joan."
    By contrast, the TV movie category is a bit of a mess, with a pair of subpar HBO entries ("The Wizard of Lies" and "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks") joined by installments of "Black Mirror" and Masterpiece's "Sherlock" as well as NBC's latest Dolly Parton-inspired Christmas movie.
    Among performers, even with a glut of low-rated premium shows, the Emmys certainly won't lack for star power. The roster of high-profile names includes Anthony Hopkins, Robert De Niro, "Feud's" Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon, "Big Little Lies'" Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Geoffrey Rush.
    Susan Sarandon, Jessica Lange in &#39;Feud: Bette and Joan&#39;
    Susan Sarandon, Jessica Lange in 'Feud: Bette and Joan'
    Oprah Winfrey, by contrast, didn't make the list. And while it's hard to think of who should be bumped to make room for her, she was easily the best thing about "Henrietta Lacks."
    The academy also displayed its longstanding preference for veteran stars, among them Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, both nominees for Netflix's so-so "Grace and Frankie." Then again, with "Veep's" Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the running, everyone else is usually just showing up for the party.