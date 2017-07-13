Emmys: What voters mostly got right -- and wrong

(CNN) Fretting about Emmy "snubs" is now an annual occurrence, if a fairly misguided one. Amid such an abundance of quality TV, it's not necessarily a conscious slight if someone doesn't make the all-star team.

It's hard to quibble with the vast majority of nominees unveiled Thursday. There was practically something for everyone: HBO maintained its perennial lead as the most-nominated network (despite new players like Hulu yapping at its heels), Netflix crept up on its shoulder and NBC proved broadcasters can still play in this game, thanks largely to "This is Us" -- the first best drama candidate on a major network since 2011 -- and "Saturday Night Live," which rode Donald Trump's coattails into the cultural zeitgeist.

That said, the nominations produced some noteworthy oversights, and perhaps inevitable sins of omission. And while Emmy voters -- that is, members of the Television Academy, which select these peer-based honors -- impressively embraced the new, in places they exhibited a continued habit of voting in part based on reputation.

The process of recognizing newer shows -- often a gripe about the Emmys -- received structural assistance this year, especially in the drama category. That's because two perennial nominees -- "Game of Thrones," which missed the eligibility window; and "Downton Abbey," which finished its run-- weren't in the mix.

Read More