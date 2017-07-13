Donnie Wahlberg leaves a $2,000 tip for Waffle House servers

Story highlights Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg gave his servers a $2000 tip

(CNN) New Kids on the Block's Donnie Wahlberg got the royal treatment at Waffle House. So he decided to return the favor.

"My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars-- for years!" the Blue Bloods star wrote on Facebook. "So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens! Thanks to the team at @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC! ❤️"

Wahlberg posted a picture showing he'd left a massive tip for the overnight servers. A whopping $2000 on the $82.60 check.

"Our sweet waitress was still shaking as she delivered our coffee," Allison Kalama, a NKOTB fan, told CNN. She stopped by the restaurant after she saw the Facebook Live video Wahlberg made from his booth.

"They were screaming and cheering! It was very gracious and generous of him to leave such a great amount," another fan Cindy Higashi told CNN. She's from Hawaii but was in town for the band's concert.

