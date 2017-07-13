Corinne Olympios returning to 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Story highlights Olympios will appear on the reunion special

(CNN) The "Bachelor in Paradise" reunion special is sure to be an interesting one with the additions of two former cast members.

On the heels of DeMario Jackson announcing he will return for the special, Corinne Olympios has said she will attend, too.

"I am very happy to be appearing on the 'Bachelor In Paradise Special,'" Olympios said in a statement to CNN.

Olympios and Jackson were at the center of a controversy in June, following accusations of sexual misconduct that briefly shut down production on "Bachelor in Paradise."

