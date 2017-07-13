2 Live Crew rapper 'Fresh Kid Ice' dies

Story highlights Chris "Fresh Kid Ice" Wong Won was a founding member of 2 Live Crew

The rap group's obscene lyrics led to battle over free speech in the 1990s

Program note: Explore the '90s on Explore the '90s on CNN's "The Nineties" Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

(CNN) Christopher "Fresh Kid Ice" Wong Won, a founding member of rap group 2 Live Crew, died Thursday, according to his agent. He was 53.

"People we lost a legend," 2 Live Crew front man Luther Campbell tweeted.

My Condolence goes out to the family Chris Wong Wong Fresh Kid Ice of the 2 Live Crew who just passed away people we lost a legend — LUTHER R CAMPBELL (@unclelukereal1) July 13, 2017

Won was 53. His agent, DJ DBo, told CNN that he had been dealing with health issues recently, but did not elaborate.

Miami-based 2 Live Crew got its start in the mid-1980s, but became well known in the 1990s for its legal battle over the group's album "As Nasty As They Wanna Be." That's when an obscenity lawsuit highlighting the record's raunchiness went all the way to the Supreme Court.

Read More