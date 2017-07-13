Chinese dissident and Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo dies

Story highlights
- Liu Xiaobo on medical parole after liver cancer diagnosis in prison
- He was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2009 for his activism
Beijing (CNN)Liu Xiaobo, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning Chinese dissident, has died, local authorities said in a statement Thursday. He was 61.
Liu had been suffering from liver cancer and died of multiple organ failure.
In June, he was granted medical parole after being diagnosed with liver cancer in prison. The Beijing government refused to let him seek treatment overseas despite Liu's wishes and international pressure. Chinese authorities eventually allowed doctors from Germany and the United States to treat him.
Liu spent more than a decade behind bars in China for his advocacy of democracy, including taking part in the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.
His most recent prison sentence stemmed from his co-authorship of Charter 08, a manifesto calling for political reform and human rights in China. Liu was convicted on Christmas Day in 2009 and received a surprisingly harsh 11-year prison term for "inciting subversion of state power."
Judicial authorities in Shenyang, where Liu was being treated, said he was given emergency treatment beginning Monday after his condition continued to deteriorate.
Nobel committee criticizes China
Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee -- which awards the Nobel Peace Prize -- said the Chinese government "bears a heavy responsibility for his premature death" and also accused the free world of ignoring his case.
"It is a sad and disturbing fact that the representatives of the free world, who themselves hold democracy and human rights in high regard, are less willing to stand up for those rights for the benefit of others," she said in a statement.
"Liu Xiaobo was a representative of ideas that resonate with millions of people all over the world, even in China. These ideas cannot be imprisoned and will never die."
'We are here, with Xiaobo'
Tributes quickly poured in for Liu.
Ai Weiwei, another Chinese dissident and perhaps the country's most famous artist, tweeted: "Liu Xiaobo is gone - rest in peace. We are here, with Xiaobo."
Human Rights Watch quickly condemned the Chinese government's treatment of Liu, noting that the last Nobel Peace laureate who died in state custody was pacifist Carl von Ossietzky in Nazi Germany in 1938.
"The Chinese government's arrogance, cruelty, and callousness are shocking -- but Liu's struggle for a rights-respecting, democratic China will live on," Sophie Richardson, the China director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.
Salil Shetty, secretary-general of Amnesty International, called Liu "a man of fierce intellect, principle, wit and above all humanity."
"Despite enduring years of persecution, suppression and imprisonment, Liu Xiaobo continued to fight for his convictions," Shetty said.
Liu's activism resonated strongly in Hong Kong, which enjoys significantly more freedom of expression than mainland China. The Chinese government will often censor news of Liu inside the country, blocking websites and blacking out international reports when discussing his case.
Protesters called for Liu to be released during a recent visit to Hong Kong by Chinese President Xi Jinping to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the city's return to Chinese rule.
"Mr. Liu passed away without receiving the respect and dignity he deserved," the political party Demosisto, which counts pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong and lawmaker Nathan Law among its members, said in a statement.