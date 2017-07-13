Chinese dissident and Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo dies

Story highlights Liu Xiaobo on medical parole after liver cancer diagnosis in prison

Beijing (CNN) Liu Xiaobo, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning Chinese dissident, has died, local authorities said in a statement Thursday. He was 61.

Liu had been suffering from liver cancer and died of multiple organ failure.

In June, he was granted medical parole after being diagnosed with liver cancer in prison. The Beijing government refused to let him seek treatment overseas despite Liu's wishes and international pressure. Chinese authorities eventually allowed doctors from Germany and the United States to treat him.

Liu spent more than a decade behind bars in China for his advocacy of democracy, including taking part in the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.

His most recent prison sentence stemmed from his co-authorship of Charter 08, a manifesto calling for political reform and human rights in China. Liu was convicted on Christmas Day in 2009 and received a surprisingly harsh 11-year prison term for "inciting subversion of state power."

