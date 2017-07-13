'A cannon to shoot sparrows': New Indonesian anti-Islamist law slammed

Story highlights The new law will likely be used to disband conservative Indonesian Muslim groups

But rights groups have condemned removing court appeal for banned organizations

(CNN) An Indonesian government decree that allows the country's president to disband religious and civil society organizations without a right of appeal has been condemned by human rights organizations.

Announced Wednesday, the newly revised law is the latest shot in the ongoing war between Indonesian President Joko Widodo's administration and the hardline Islamic groups which have plagued his presidency in recent years.

"There is a logic in it for Widodo, for this government ... but this is like using a cannon to shoot sparrows, it is like burning a barn just to catch some mice. It is just overkill," Human Rights Watch researcher Andreas Harsono told CNN.

US President Donald Trump (R) and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo hold a meeting on July 8, 2017.

The new decree, which revises a previous law from 2013, removes the need for court approval when disbanding an organization, and introduces criminal penalties for disobeying the law, including long periods in prison, according to local media

"We will have legal support to act whenever there are mass organizations that are clearly endangering the country's ideology by contradicting it," Indonesian Minister for Politics, Security and Law, Wiranto, said at a press conference Wednesday, adding the previous law was no longer "sufficient." Wiranto only goes by one name.