China, US neck-and-neck in global (un)popularity contest, poll finds

Story highlights 47% of respondents maintained favorable view of China

Think tank conducted poll across 38 countries

Beijing (CNN) The world's reigning and emerging superpowers are neck-and-neck in the popularity stakes, according to a new report on China's global image released Thursday.

Among nearly 42,000 people across 38 countries polled by the Washington-based Pew Research Center this spring, 49% held a favorable view of the United States, compared to 47% for China.

The results, though similar, show deep divisions in global perceptions. China is most liked in Russia as well as sub-Saharan Africa, a region where Beijing has spent billions of dollars in aid and infrastructure in recent years.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands prior to a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

"Money buys you better image on the global stage," said Nicholas Bequelin, the East Asia regional director for Amnesty International. "China has been investing very heavily to develop its 'soft power' -- and its ability to minimize news and information about aspects that reflect poorly on its government."

China's global unfavorable rating stands at 37%, compared to 39% for the US. While Americans seem equally divided between fans and critics of China, Asian nations such as Japan and Vietnam have responded most negatively to their giant neighbor, which has been flexing its military muscles in the East and South China Seas in dealing with territorial disputes.

Read More