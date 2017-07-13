(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Donald Trump and Melania Trump landed in Paris Thursday, where they were welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. Trump and Macron held a joint press conference, in which Trump defended his son, Donald Trump Jr., for meeting with a Russian lawyer.
-- Senate Republicans revealed their latest health care bill, which would allow insurers offering Obamacare plans to also offer cheaper plans with fewer benefits. Here's a breakdown of the GOP's new proposal.
-- Police found the body of one of four men who went missing within miles of each other in Pennsylvania last week. The body was identified as 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro. Officials found other human remains found alongside Finocchiaro's body, but have yet to identify them.
-- Police pulled over Florida's first and only black state attorney in a traffic stop last month. The stop came to an end shortly after the two officers learned who she was, prompting some social media users to suggest racial bias was at play. While the attorney agreed with officers that the stop was lawful, she said she hopes to use the incident as a teaching moment for police.
-- CNN shared stories of some of the victims of Monday's military plane crash in Mississippi. "These were the elite," Lynda Kundrat, mother of Staff Sgt. William Joseph Kundrat, said. The 33-year-old Marine was one of 16 service members killed.
-- The parents of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard, whose case has caught the attention of Pope Francis and President Donald Trump, stormed out of Britain's High Court after an emotional hearing Thursday. UK doctors want to take baby Charlie off life support, while his parents want to take him to the United States for an experimental treatment.
-- And the nominees are... The Emmy nods are out and "Saturday Night Live" and "Westworld" lead this year with 22 nominations each. Trailing closely behind are "Veep," with 17 nominations, and "Handmaid's Tale," with 11 nominations. Stephen Colbert will host the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17, on CBS.
-- NASA released new pictures of Jupiter that are out of this world. The high quality images showcase the planet's Great Red Spot -- a storm 1.3 times the size of Earth, made up of 10,000-mile-wide clouds.
-- Kansas State left tackle Scott Frantz announced he is gay. The college football player called his coming out "an amazing experience." "I came out to my teammates, and I've never felt so loved," he said in an interview with ESPN.