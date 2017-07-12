Massive iceberg breaks away from Antarctica

(CNN) A massive iceberg weighing more than one trillion tons has broken away from western Antarctica, according to a UK-based research team.

Scientists from Project MIDAS had been monitoring a break in the Larsen C ice shelf -- the fourth largest in Antarctica -- following the collapse of the Larsen A ice shelf in 1995 and had observed significant advances in the rift over the past 12 months.

The rift, then spanning 70 miles, on Larsen C pictured in November last year.

Experts said the separation of a 5,800 square km section of Larsen C was confirmed to have broken away between Monday and Wednesday by NASA's Aqua MODIS satellite, which is capable of producing images in thermal infrared at a resolution of 1 km.

"We have been anticipating this event for months, and have been surprised how long it took for the rift to break through the final few kilometers of ice," Professor Adrian Luckman of Swansea University, lead investigator of the MIDAS project said in a statement.

He told CNN the team believes the iceberg has remained intact adding, "This is part of the normal behavior of ice shelves. What makes this unusual is the size."

