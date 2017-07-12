Breaking News

Washington state Capitol lockdown is lifted

By Ray Sanchez, CNN

Updated 2:25 PM ET, Wed July 12, 2017

(CNN)A lockdown at the state capitol in Olympia, Washington, has been lifted, Washington State Patrol spokesman Kyle Moore said Wednesday.

The lockdown was put in place after a worker called 911 to report that someone leaving a state government building had heard what sounded like gunfire, according to Moore.
Moore said the person who reportedly heard the sound has not been located. The bomb squad was called in and state troopers were deployed on campus as a precaution, Moore said.
Earlier Wednesday, people were advised to remain indoors, an official with the office of Gov. Jay Inslee told CNN.
    "All of our buildings are on lockdown due to reports of an active shooter two blocks away from our office," the press official said.
    The Washington State Patrol tweeted that police activity at the Natural Resources and Office Building 2 of the Capitol campus led to the lockdown.

