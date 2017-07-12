Soldier's funeral salute shared by thousands

Story highlights The photo of the soldier has been shared widely on social media

The unknown soldier is being hailed a "true hero" and "class act"

(CNN) A soldier is being praised on social media for going "above and beyond" during a rainy funeral procession in Kentucky.

The soldier was captured in a photo last Thursday in Vine Grove. He was standing at attention outside his car in the pouring rain as the procession went through an intersection.

The photo was taken by Vine Grove resident Erin Hester, who wrote she was "completely touched" by the moment.

"We had come to a red light when the intersection was blocked by our local police department," Hester told CNN. "The procession lasted at least a minute and he stood the entire time at attention."

Hester decided to make the post public on her Facebook profile, something she told CNN she never does. Since then, Hester's post has been shared more than 120,000 times.

