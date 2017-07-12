No human remains but evidence found in search for 4 missing men, DA says

Story highlights Officials suspect foul play in the disappearance of four men in Pennsylvania

Investigators are searching farmland property in Solebury Township

(CNN) Four men between 18 and 22 went missing over several days last week within miles of each other in Pennsylvania.

Since then, local and state police and the FBI have embarked on an "all hands on deck" search for the men that, to this point, remains "wide open," officials said.

Jimi Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township was last seen at 6 p.m. July 5 and was reported missing the next day after he had no contact with friends or family and didn't show up to work, police said.

Dean Finocchiaro, 19, of Middletown Township was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. Friday evening, police said.

Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg and Tom Meo, 21, of Plumstead Township were last seen together Friday night near the Doylestown area in Bucks County, CNN affiliate KYW-TV reported. Sturgis' father said the two were friends.

