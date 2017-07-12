Story highlights Suspect had served in the Air Force, US attorney says

Nobody was injured in the explosion

(CNN) A former member of the Air Force has been charged in connection with an explosion outside a US Air Force recruiting office near Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said Wednesday.

Benjamin Roden, 28, was charged with malicious damage to federal property by use of explosive, use of explosive to commit federal felony and destruction to federal property, said Acting US Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma Loretta F. Radford.

Radford, speaking at a news conference Wednesday, said it appeared Roden was motivated by a hatred for the military.

He had served as a senior airman in the military but was disciplined and resigned, she said. He tried to enlist in the Marines but was turned down, she said.

"He believed it was the Air Force that was keeping him from being a member of the Marines," she said.

