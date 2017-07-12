Dallas pet owners find glass-filled meat in backyards

Story highlights The raw meatballs are carefully packed with shards of glass

The potentially deadly meat has been found on multiple occasions

(CNN) Two Dallas residents say they've twice found raw meat stuffed with glass in their backyards -- and they're afraid their dogs are being targeted, CNN affiliate KTVT reports.

"I just started crying because all I could think about was if my dogs had gotten ahold of it," said Cathi Holtsclaw, who found the potentially deadly meat in her backyard.

Holtsclaw told KTVT that she originally thought the meat was left out for coyotes or bobcats, or may have been left by accident. Then she found the tainted meat in her backyard a second time.

"I feel very confident that it's deliberate now," Holtsclaw said. "I'm worried my dogs are going to die or someone else's dogs are going to die."

Dallas pet owners are finding meatballs filled with shards of glass in their backyards. Why they think they're being targeted, @CBSDFW @ 10 pic.twitter.com/meWFoMcdps — Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Journalist) July 12, 2017

Holtsclaw's nextdoor neighbor, Paul Burkhalter, told KTVT he also discovered shard-filled meatballs in his backyard. "That seems like a lot of work, and it's really bizarre," Burkhalter said.

