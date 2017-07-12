Florida state attorney pulled over in traffic stop that goes nowhere fast

(CNN) A Florida state attorney who was pulled over in a traffic stop said she hopes to use the incident as a teachable moment for police.

Aramis Ayala, Florida's first and only black elected state attorney, has been no stranger to controversy since taking office as head of the 9th Judicial District, which covers Orange and Osceola counties.

Now, Ayala is back in the spotlight after footage surfaced of Orlando Police pulling her over in a June 19 traffic stop. It lasts little more than a minute after two officers find out who she is, prompting some social media users to suggest racial bias was at play. Ayala and Orlando Police characterized the stop as lawful.

"What agency are you with?" the officer with the body camera asks as he looks at her identification.

