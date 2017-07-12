Mystery woman treats 25 firefighters to dinner

Story highlights Firefighters went to a Denny's after spending the day battling a wildfire

An anonymous woman paid for all of their meals in a gesture of thanks

(CNN) A mystery woman picked up the check for 25 hungry California firefighters who had gone to a restaurant after a full day battling a wildfire.

The anonymous benefactor paid $355 for food, plus $50 tip, and got a $100 gift card to buy dessert for the next round of arriving firefighters.

Colton Fire Department had been fighting the La Cadena fire in La Loma Hills from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, before heading to a local Denny's for a meal. The members of theColton Fire Department had been fighting the La Cadena fire in La Loma Hills from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, before heading to a local Denny's for a meal.

Fire department Public Information Officer Capt. Tom DeBellis told CNN the woman apparently approached the counter and said she "wanted to pay for the firefighters' meals, but didn't want to be recognized.

"The waitstaff told the firefighters, but by that time she was already gone."

Read More