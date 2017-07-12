Suspect indicted in Chinese student's disappearance

Story highlights Yingying Zhang is missing and presumed dead, authorities say

Suspect to be arraigned July 20

(CNN) A federal grand jury Wednesday indicted Brendt Christensen on one count of kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Yingying Zhang, a University of Illinois student from China.

Zhang disappeared June 9 while on her way to sign an apartment lease. Law enforcement officials believe she is dead, according to a criminal complaint filed before Christensen, 28, was arrested June 30.

He is scheduled to be arraigned July 20 in Urbana, Illinois.

Brendt Christensen, 28, is accused of kidnapping Yingying Zhang.

Christensen's attorneys have argued that he had no criminal history, has ties to the community in Urbana and Champaign, Illinois, and should have a right to take part in his own defense. He has not yet entered a plea and is being held at a Macon County jail.

The maximum penalty for someone convicted of kidnapping in federal court is life in prison.

