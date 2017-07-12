Mom of murdered toddler sentenced to probation

Story highlights Rachelle Bond, mother of murdered toddler Bella Bond, was sentenced to probation

Bond's probation requires time in a rehabilitation center for substance abuse

(CNN) The mother of murdered 2-year-old Bella Bond will not serve any additional jail time, despite helping dispose of her daughter's body and continuing to take government benefits after her death.

Rachelle Bond, 41, pleaded guilty in February to charges including being an accessory after the fact to her daughter's murder.

Her former boyfriend Michael McCarthy was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison last month for the murder of the toddler. He will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

"The sentencing today just completes the circle of injustice," McCarthy's attorney Jonathan Shapiro told CNN in a telephone interview Wednesday.

"She got away with murder by making a deal with the prosecution to testify against Mr. McCarthy in return for her freedom. The jury needed someone to pay for this terrible crime. If it couldn't be Rachelle, then it had to be Michael."

