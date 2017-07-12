Story highlights Querrey wins 3-6 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 6-1

Murray appeared to be injured

American reaches first grand slam semifinal

Wimbledon (CNN) Sam Querrey did it again at Wimbledon.

The world No. 28 eliminated the ailing defending champion Andy Murray in five sets in Wednesday's quarterfinals -- a year after ending the grand slam reign of Novak Djokovic at The All England Club.

The American, 29, once gained fame for appearing on reality TV show "Millionaire Matchmaker" -- there ultimately was no long lasting relationship -- but Querrey's tennis results are now gaining him a heftier reputation.

In reaching his first grand slam semifinal with the 3-6 6-4 6-7 (4) 6-1 6-1 victory over the British world No.1, Querrey becomes the first American man to reach the last four at a major since Andy Roddick in 2009.

Throughout the tournament questions were asked of Murray's sore hip -- the injury that forced the Scot to pull out of an exhibition and contributed to an early loss at a grass-court tuneup. As he cruised through the draw, his opponents kept saying the same thing: He was moving just fine.

