Story highlights
- Querrey wins 3-6 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 6-1
- Murray appeared to be injured
- American reaches first grand slam semifinal
Wimbledon (CNN)Sam Querrey did it again at Wimbledon.
The world No. 28 eliminated the ailing defending champion Andy Murray in five sets in Wednesday's quarterfinals -- a year after ending the grand slam reign of Novak Djokovic at The All England Club.
The American, 29, once gained fame for appearing on reality TV show "Millionaire Matchmaker" -- there ultimately was no long lasting relationship -- but Querrey's tennis results are now gaining him a heftier reputation.
In reaching his first grand slam semifinal with the 3-6 6-4 6-7 (4) 6-1 6-1 victory over the British world No.1, Querrey becomes the first American man to reach the last four at a major since Andy Roddick in 2009.
Throughout the tournament questions were asked of Murray's sore hip -- the injury that forced the Scot to pull out of an exhibition and contributed to an early loss at a grass-court tuneup. As he cruised through the draw, his opponents kept saying the same thing: He was moving just fine.
But on Centre Court against the 6ft 6in Querrey it was apparent Murray was troubled.
He failed to generate much lift on his serve and couldn't patrol the baseline with his usual energy. The last two sets were swift, lasting a combined 49 minutes. To end points quicker, Murray repeatedly opted for drop shots.
Querrey, of course, did what he had to, striking 27 aces and 70 winners, though Murray's impaired movement inflated those numbers.
It was the first time Murray had lost a match at Wimbledon after winning the first set since his 2012 defeat to Roger Federer in the final.
Overall, he lost a fourth five-setter in succession, whereas Querrey has now won four straight five-set matches.
Querrey will face either Marin Cilic or Gilles Muller -- Rafael Nadal's conqueror -- in the semifinals Friday, with seven-time champion Federer or 2016 finalist Milos Raonic confronting Djokovic or Tomas Berdych.
More to follow.