(CNN) If the August 26 bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor matches the fighters' trash talking Tuesday, boxing fans could be in for a real treat next month.

Facing up like snarling jackals in front of over 10,000 people at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the two men went toe-to-toe trading insults. At times it felt more like a Christmas pantomime, though an x-rated pantomine of profanity at that.

Reigning UFC lightweight champion McGregor promised he'd knock out his opponent inside four rounds -- this despite having no professional boxing experience.

Mayweather, undefeated in 49 professional fights over the course of 21 years, admitted his best days are behind him but insisted he'd knock the Irishman down like a bowling pin.

McGregor mocked Mayweather's decision to wear a tracksuit to Wednesday's event.

'Baby, we did it'

