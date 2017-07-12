US delays decision on Sudan sanctions

Story highlights Some of the sanctions in question were temporarily lifted in January

(CNN) The US government has extended its review into whether trade sanctions against Sudan should be repealed, delaying the final decision by three months as the Trump administration considers whether to pursue improved relations first broached in the final days of the Obama administration.

As the US continues its review, it is also pledging to intensify its engagement with the diplomatically isolated nation on a "broader range of vital issues," including, "ensuring that Sudan is committed to the full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea."

Some of the sanctions in question were temporarily lifted in January, allowing Sudan to purchase US goods as long as it continued to show progress on five so-called "tracks," which include maintaining regional ceasefires, enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation, and improving humanitarian access.

In a call with reporters Wednesday, senior administration officials affirmed that the Sudanese government had made significant progress on all five tracks, but ultimately decided to delay its final decision to give the new administration time to fully review the issue.

But at the same time, the United States is signaling that Sudan's past support for North Korea could present an obstacle to continued progress, even though the issue falls outside of the five tracks.

