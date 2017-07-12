Trump lies low as son's meeting scrutinized

Story highlights The President stays out of the spotlight

He has had no public events on his schedule in days

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has retreated from the spotlight as his White House is embroiled in yet another scandal after it was revealed that his eldest son met with a woman he was told was "a Russian government attorney" months before the election in hopes of obtaining damaging information on Hillary Clinton's campaign.

The President has had no public events on his schedule for four days -- a rarity for a sitting president -- and has not been seen outside of the Oval Office.

The administration has been in bunker-mode since The New York Times first reported Saturday that Donald Trump Jr. met with Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower. He was promised "very high level and sensitive information" that was "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."

As a candidate, Trump promised to be energetic and touted his stamina as one of his "greatest assets." He often remarked that his opponent didn't have the strength he did to hold the office.

"I'm saying she's not strong enough," he said of Clinton during an interview with Fox News in December 2015. "No, no, not a health issue, I say she's not strong enough to be president. We need a president who can go 24 hours a day, seven days a week -- she can't do it."

