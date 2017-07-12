Breaking News

Trump today: Live updates on what's happening in Washington

By Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 9:09 AM ET, Wed July 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WATCH LIVE: Senate hearing for Christopher Wray, Trump&#39;s pick to replace Comey as FBI director
WATCH LIVE: Senate hearing for Christopher Wray, Trump's pick to replace Comey as FBI director

    JUST WATCHED

    WATCH LIVE: Senate hearing for Christopher Wray, Trump's pick to replace Comey as FBI director

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WATCH LIVE: Senate hearing for Christopher Wray, Trump's pick to replace Comey as FBI director