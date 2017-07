Trump threatens anger if health care fails

Story highlights "I will be very angry about it and a lot of people will be very upset," Trump said

To date, Trump has kept the process at arms' length

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will be "very angry" if Republicans -- currently struggling to cobble together sufficient support -- fail to pass health care reform legislation.

"I don't even want to talk about it because I think it would be very bad," Trump said in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network . "I will be very angry about it and a lot of people will be very upset."

Trump had promised to repeal and replace Obamacare early in his presidency, but the effort has suffered from a series of fits and starts as it makes its way through the House and Senate.

To date, Trump has kept the process at arms' length , getting involved with individuals senators when needed, but largely leaving the negotiating up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

On Wednesday, though, Trump said he was "waiting" for a bill to "come to my desk."

Read More