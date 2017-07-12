GOP lawmaker ribs Speaker's Lobby dress code for women

Story highlights The Speaker's Lobby is a room bordering the front of the House chamber

Washington (CNN) It's become a heavily-debated topic that has now made it to the House floor.

On Wednesday, GOP Rep. Martha McSally made a joking reference to the strict dress code in the Speaker's Lobby while speaking on the House floor about first responders in her state.

Without skipping a beat, she finished her speech and, while continuing reading from a paper on the podium, commented on her own attire on the House floor. It appeared to be a prepared statement.

"Before I yield back, I want to point out I'm standing here in my professional attire, which happens to be a sleeveless dress and open-toed shoes," McSally said on the House floor. "With that, Mr. Speaker, I yield back."

The Speaker's Lobby is a room bordering the front of the House chamber and is a location where reporters grab House lawmakers for quick interviews. The dress code requires women -- reporters and lawmakers -- to wear dresses and blouses with sleeves if they want to enter. The rule also requires men to wear to wear jackets and ties.

