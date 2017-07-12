Story highlights Chuck Grassley and Dianne Feinstein lead the Senate judiciary committee

Grassley told reporters on Wednesday that they would like to interview Paul Manafort

(CNN) Senate judiciary committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said Wednesday he wants Paul Manafort to testify before his committee next week, following revelations related to Donald Trump Jr.'s email exchange with a Russian lawyer regarding potentially damaging information against Hillary Clinton.

Speaking to reporters following FBI director nominee Chris Wray testifying before his committee , Grassley said he hoped that he could work Manafort testifying into a scheduled hearing next week. But if Manafort declines, the Iowa Republican said he and top Democrat on the committee Dianne Feinstein have other options.

"We're going to invite him and if he doesn't (accept), under our new rules, Sen. Feinstein and I have the power to issue a subpoena," Grassley said Wednesday.

A spokesman for Manafort declined to comment.

The request comes amid intensified interest over both Trump Jr. and Manafort. The two attended the meeting last year with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, along with Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

