US hits refugee admissions quota for the year

(CNN) The Trump administration reached its self-imposed quota on refugee admissions for the 2017 fiscal year this week, according to State Department data posted online, and will dramatically reduce admissions going forward.

The quota of 50,000 was initially set by President Donald Trump as part of his travel ban executive order in January, but was shelved for several months as the legality of the order was contested in the US court system.

Last month, when the Supreme Court upheld elements of the ban, the quota was reinstated.

However, the administration modified its policy to reflect the court's ruling, which stated that individuals with a "bona fide relationship with any person or entity in the United States" should be allowed entry into the country.

Refugee applicants overseas with a "credible claim" of such a bona fide relationships are still being interviewed and vetted, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told CNN Tuesday, though most of them will not travel to the US until the next fiscal year because of length of the vetting process.

