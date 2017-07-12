Melania Trump keeps West Wing palace intrigue at a distance, source says

Washington (CNN) While the West Wing continues to be a hotbed of drama and plot-twists, over in the East Wing, the first lady is not only staying above the fray -- she's tired of being tied to it.

A White House source knowledgeable of Melania Trump's thinking on the subject told CNN Wednesday that the first lady is "borderline irritated" that anyone would believe or imply that she interferes with staffing in her husband's administration.

The reaction was prompted by media reports Tuesday that Melania Trump, alongside Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, was attempting to sway President Donald Trump toward a staff shakeup, specifically one removing chief of staff Reince Priebus. The first lady, said the source, is consumed with her own initiatives, and palace intrigue is not something she bothers with.

The White House has been upended by Donald Trump Jr.'s admission met with a woman he was told was "a Russian government attorney," according to emails he released, months before the election in hopes of obtaining damaging information on Hillary Clinton's campaign.

And while Melania Trump has sympathy for the situation that Trump Jr. finds himself embroiled in this week, the source said, delving into the deeper psyche of what this latest issue means for the staff of the West Wing is beneath the first lady's realm of concern.

