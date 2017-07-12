Breaking News

Melania Trump keeps West Wing palace intrigue at a distance, source says

By Kate Bennett, CNN's COVER/LINE

Updated 3:07 PM ET, Wed July 12, 2017

Washington (CNN)While the West Wing continues to be a hotbed of drama and plot-twists, over in the East Wing, the first lady is not only staying above the fray -- she's tired of being tied to it.

A White House source knowledgeable of Melania Trump's thinking on the subject told CNN Wednesday that the first lady is "borderline irritated" that anyone would believe or imply that she interferes with staffing in her husband's administration.
The reaction was prompted by media reports Tuesday that Melania Trump, alongside Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, was attempting to sway President Donald Trump toward a staff shakeup, specifically one removing chief of staff Reince Priebus. The first lady, said the source, is consumed with her own initiatives, and palace intrigue is not something she bothers with.
First lady Melania Trump, seated fourth from left, plays with children during a visit to the Copernicus Science Centre in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, July 6. She was joined by Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, who is in the pink jacket. Trump was in Poland along with her husband, President Donald Trump.
The Trumps arrive at the White House with their son, Barron, on Sunday, June 11. Melania and Barron were moving in. They had spent the last few months in New York so Barron could finish out his school year.
Melania Trump arrives at the Vatican as she and her husband met Pope Francis on Wednesday, May 24. With Vatican protocol in mind, she wore a black veil and long-sleeved black dress draped down to her calf.
The first lady visits a pediatric hospital in Vatican City on May 24.
Trump visits the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on Monday, May 22.
A video clip went viral May 22 after the first lady appeared to swat her husband's hand away after landing in Israel. It's unclear what caused the swat, if anything. The Trumps held hands minutes later on the tarmac. They also held hands multiple times during their tour of the Middle East.
The first lady high-fives a child during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, May 21.
Trump talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Nayef during a ceremony in Riyadh on Saturday, May 20.
Melania Trump is joined by her husband as she speaks at a Mother's Day event at the White House on Friday, May 12.
The first lady takes part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, April 28, at the Children's National Health System in Washington. She spoke at the opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, where patients and families can spend time outdoors while receiving treatment at the hospital.
Trump listens while her husband speaks to the press in the White House Oval Office on Thursday, April 27.
The first lady hugs a child at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 17. They were making cards for members of the US military.
Trump speaks Wednesday, March 29, at the Secretary of State's International Women of Courage Awards. She called for women's empowerment and celebration of diversity.
The first lady's Twitter account posted this photo Friday, March 2, of Trump reading a book to children at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. "Honoring children #worldbookday," the tweet said.
Trump arrives at a joint session of Congress to hear a speech by her husband on Tuesday, February 28.
The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, February 18.
The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump's first solo public appearance as first lady.
The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
The first lady leaves the President's Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
The White House has been upended by Donald Trump Jr.'s admission met with a woman he was told was "a Russian government attorney," according to emails he released, months before the election in hopes of obtaining damaging information on Hillary Clinton's campaign.
    And while Melania Trump has sympathy for the situation that Trump Jr. finds himself embroiled in this week, the source said, delving into the deeper psyche of what this latest issue means for the staff of the West Wing is beneath the first lady's realm of concern.
    "She has more important things to do," said the source.
    That's not to say the first lady doesn't weigh in with advice and counsel to her husband, which Melania Trump's communications director has confirmed she does with regularity.
    Inside Trump&#39;s Europe trip: The President settles into role of global agitator
    In turn, the President shares with the first lady some of the policy and strategy of his day-to-day world. For example, as recently as last week at the G20 Summit, when Melania Trump sat in on a bilateral meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
    Asked why the first lady was present, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told CNN: "The President asked her to attend, which he often does for many meetings and events."
    However, whether he asks or not, says the source, providing pivotal input as to who should stay, or go, in the West Wing roster, is not in her wheelhouse, nor is meeting alone with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, whose official adviser roles are removed from the first lady's.