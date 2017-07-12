Washington (CNN) Musician Kid Rock on Wednesday has become the latest "Rock" celebrity to express interest in jumping into politics.

"I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real... http://kidrockforsenate.com The answer is an absolute YES," he tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real... https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1

kid rock senate website

A representative for Kid Rock did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Wes Nakagiri, a Michigan Tea Party activist, told the Detroit Free Press that the Trump candidacy could be "a template" for a Kid Rock candidacy.

"I'll bet you he would generate as much excitement as Trump did," he told the paper in February.

Sarah Anderson, deputy chief of staff for the Michigan Republican Party, told CNN in an email: "We have not had any conversations with Kid Rock so I cannot speak to the validity of this."

Kid Rock, a supporter of President Donald Trump, performed at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. He visited the White House with Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent in April.

Kid Rock's social media announcement come one day after a West Virginia resident created a campaign committee called "Run The Rock 2020" to draft actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a presidential candidate in 2020.

"I think it's a real possibility," Johnson told the publication when asked if he would ever run for president of the United States.