Washington (CNN) Musician Kid Rock on Wednesday has become the latest "Rock" celebrity to express interest in jumping into politics.

"I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real... http://kidrockforsenate.com The answer is an absolute YES," he tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

In a follow-up tweet , the 46-year-old Michigan native added: "I will have a major announcement in the near future."

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real... https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES.

Judith Ingram, a spokeswoman for the FEC, confirmed to CNN that the FEC has not seen a filing under Kid Rock yet, but suggested checking back Thursday morning. She also said a filing like this "would first go to the Secretary of the Senate, which is the entry point for Senate filings." A call to the Secretary of Senate's office was not immediately returned.