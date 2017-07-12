Donald Trump Jr. repeatedly dismissed and mocked claims of Russia connection in 2016

Story highlights In radio, TV and campaign appearances, Trump Jr. fought back against the notion any connection with Russia existed.

Trump Jr's past statements on Russia are receiving new attention after it was revealed he met with a Russian attorney.

(CNN) On several occasions during the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump Jr. dismissed and mocked claims that there was a connection between his father's campaign and Russian government efforts to influence the election.

Trump Jr.'s past statements on Russia are receiving new attention after he and The New York Times revealed he met with a lawyer he was told in an email was a "Russian government attorney" who had "very high-level and sensitive information" incriminating Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. In emails Trump Jr. made public Tuesday, he was told by a friend, publicist Rob Goldstone, that the information was "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."

Trump Jr. told Fox News that the meeting, which occurred on June 9, 2016, amounted to nothing and that he was just seeking political opposition research about his father's opponent.

After the meeting, Trump Jr. fought back against the notion in radio, TV and campaign appearances that any connection with Russia existed.

Speaking with CNN's Jake Tapper in July, Trump Jr. called claims of Russian meddling "disgusting" when he was asked about comments by Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook that leaked DNC emails were part of a Russian effort to help Trump.

Read More