Story highlights The contest in Missouri could be one of 2018's most high-profile races

High-profile Republicans both in the state and nationally like Josh Hawley

Claire McCaskill has held Missouri's Senate seat since 2007

(CNN) Calls for Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley to enter one of 2018's marquee Senate races intensified over the weekend with Vice President Mike Pence reaching out to encourage him to challenge Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Pence called Hawley over the weekend to encourage him to enter the race, a spokesman for Hawley confirmed to CNN. The vice president joined a chorus of prominent Missouri Republicans who have been publicly pushing Hawley to run.

"Josh spoke to Vice President Pence this weekend and has been getting a great deal of encouragement to run," spokesman Scott Paradise said in a statement. "He is giving the race serious consideration. Josh has also received calls from others interested in running and he is letting them know of his decision to consider the race."

A source familiar with Hawley's thinking said there was a "full-court press" over the weekend to get Hawley, who was elected the state's attorney general in November, to enter the race.

"I do think when you've got the vice president calling you on top of the who's who of the Missouri political network calling you, it's gonna make it tough on him to say no," the source added.

Read More