Trump lawyer: President was aware of 'nothing'

Story highlights "Let's focus on what the President was aware of: nothing," Jay Sekulow said

Sekulow also said that nothing Trump Jr. had done was illegal

Washington (CNN) An attorney representing President Donald Trump insisted Wednesday that the President was unaware of his oldest son's attempts to obtain information purportedly from Russia during the 2016 election.

"Let's focus on what the President was aware of: nothing," Jay Sekulow said on CNN's "New Day."

Sekulow said he wanted to clarify "three things here."

"Number one, as I said, the President was not aware of (Donald Trump Jr.'s) meeting, did not attend the meeting, and was only aware of the emails very recently by counsel, and had not seen the emails. In fact, you know, I didn't see the email until yesterday, and I'm one of the lawyers."

Sekulow emphasized: "He was not aware, did not attend, and just found out about the emails -- or saw the emails -- yesterday."

