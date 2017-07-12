Trump lawyer: President didn't see email until Trump Jr. released it

(CNN) Jay Sekulow, an attorney representing President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that Trump was not aware his son was offered information last year purportedly from Russia.

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper late Tuesday night, Sekulow said that Trump had not been aware of a meeting his top campaign officials had with a Russian lawyer last year until "very recently," as the story emerged from The New York Times over the weekend.

"The President, by the way, never saw an email -- did not see the email -- until it was seen today," Sekulow said, referring to Donald Trump Jr.'s disclosure of the email thread on Twitter shortly before a Times story containing the same information was published.

"So I want to be clear on that," he added.

The email chain disclosed by Trump Jr. showed emails from Rob Goldstone, a music publicist, referring to potentially damaging information on Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian effort to bolster Trump's campaign.

Read More