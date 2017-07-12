How a pop star from Russia found himself in the middle of an American political controversy

Story highlights Emin Agalarov was mentioned in emails between Donald Trump Jr. and a music publicist

(CNN) Emin Agalarov is a pop star from Russia who's sold more than one million albums, toured the world, and now finds himself in the middle of a controversy about contact between President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer.

Emin, 37, was born in Baku, Azerbaijan, the son of Aras Agalarov, a billionaire developer, and moved to Russia when he was 4, according to his website. He went to high school in Switzerland and to college in the US at Marymount Manhattan College and joined his father's company, Crocus Group, becoming a commercial director in 2001.

He released his first English-language album, Still, in 2006, and continued releasing albums even as he remained at his father's company, becoming a vice president in 2012.

2 Amazing shows at home, see you guys soon ✌🏼️ A post shared by eminofficial (@eminofficial) on Dec 23, 2015 at 1:04am PST

In 2013, his song "In Another Life" was promoted in the Miss Universe pageant, owned at the time by then-"Apprentice" host Trump and held that year in Moscow. Emin's father paid between $14 million and $20 million to bring the pageant there, according to the Washington Post , and Emin performed the song during the show and he released multiple music videos for the song, including one featuring contestants and another featuring Trump.

Trump tweeted about Emin following the pageant.

