Trump defends embattled son, calls Russia controversy a 'witch hunt'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump defended his son Wednesday as being "open, transparent and innocent" during his interview with Fox News and blasted the current Russia controversy as "the greatest witch hunt in political history."

The younger Trump is a key player in the controversy over Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. According to emails released by Trump Jr., he met on June 9, 2016 with Natalia Veselnitskaya, a lawyer who was described to him as an emissary of the Russian government with information that was part of the country's effort to help elect his father.

"My son Donald did a good job last night," President Trump wrote on Twitter. "He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!"

Trump Jr. chose a friendly venue, Fox News, to downplay the meeting Tuesday night, saying, "I probably would have done things a little differently."

Shortly after the President's first tweet Wednesday, he added, "Remember, when you hear the words 'sources say' from the Fake Media, often times those sources are made up and do not exist."

