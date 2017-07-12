Trump defends embattled son after Fox News interview

Story highlights "My son Donald did a good job last night," President Trump wrote on Twitter

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump defended his son in an early Wednesday morning tweet, telling his millions of followers that Donald Trump Jr. was "open, transparent and innocent" during his interview with Fox News.

The younger Trump is a key player in the controversy over Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. According to emails released by Trump Jr., he met on June 9, 2016 with Natalia Veselnitskaya, a lawyer described to him as an emissary of the Russian government with information that was part of the country's effort to help elect his father.

"My son Donald did a good job last night," President Trump wrote on Twitter. "He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!"

Trump Jr. chose a friendly venue, Fox News, to downplay the meeting Tuesday night.

"In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently," Trump Jr. said. "Again, this is before the Russia mania. This is before they were building it up in the press. For me, this was opposition research."

