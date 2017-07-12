(CNN) Donald Trump Jr. has offered a series of explanations over the past 72 hours for why he met with a Russian lawyer who purported to have information about Hillary Clinton's campaign.

He tried out his latest one with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Tuesday night.

"I didn't know if there was any credibility, I didn't know if there was anything behind it, I can't vouch for the information," Trump Jr. said. "Someone sent me an email. I can't help what someone sends me. I read it, I responded accordingly."

By this explanation, Trump Jr. is blameless because all he did was respond to an email -- promising info on Clinton -- from Rob Goldstone, a publicist for a wealthy musician.

It's just not that simple -- or anywhere close -- for Trump Jr., however.

Read More